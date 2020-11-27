Betty Hilton ChapmanHattiesburg - Betty Hilton Chapman, 87, of Hattiesburg, passed away on November 23, 2020, at Merit Health Wesley. She was born on June 8, 1933, to Willie and Lillie Hilton in Rose Hill, MS.Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Ben Chapman and four siblings. She is survived by ten children: Louis E. Hilton (Barbara) of Hattiesburg, Lillie R. Chapman Applewhite (Arthur) of Hattiesburg, Willie A. Chapman (Ann) of Hattiesburg, Diane Chapman Clayton (Eddie Ray) of Portland, TX, Ruby L. Chapman Easterling (Melvin) of Jacksonville, FL, Sandra F. Chapman of Mobile, AL, Carolyn K. Chapman Molette (Maurice) of Hattiesburg, David Mitchell Chapman (Cenita) of Allenhurst, GA, Evelyn Chapman of Hattiesburg, and Teresa Norman (Roosevelt) of Pelham, AL; 35 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; one brother, David Hilton; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.A visitation will be held Monday, November 30, 2020, at Forrest Funeral Home 6-7 pm. A graveside service will be held on December 1, 2020 at Highland Cemetery at 11am.