Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
3:30 PM
Highland Cemetery
Betty Jo Anderson Pittman Obituary
Hattiesburg, MS - Graveside services will be held at 3:30 PM Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Highland Cemetery for MS Betty Jo Anderson Pittman, 87, of Hattiesburg, MS.

She died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

MS Pittman retired from Deposit Guaranty Bank and was a member of Main Street Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Paige Pittman Dye.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas L. Pittman, III (Rachel) of Wilmer, AL and John (Tim) Pittman (Beverly) of Sumrall, MS; one daughter, Sherry Lucille Pittman of Sumrall, MS; one sister, Bobby Nell Anderson of Hattiesburg, MS; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 12 to May 13, 2020
