Betty L. Whiddon
Hattiesburg - Betty L. Watts Whiddon was born December 22, 1931 to Hardy and Suzie Watts. She passed from this life to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Betty was 87 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vardie N. Whiddon; her parents, her brothers, Johnny Watts, and Ellis Watts and her sisters, Liz Smith, Mary Sue Whiddon, and Diane Wedgeworth. She is survived by sons, Dennis (Shelia) Whiddon and Wendell (Barbara) Whiddon; grandson, Garrett (Amanda) Whiddon, and great-granddaughters, Ansleigh, Kelsey, and Hartley; sister, Frances McCloskey and brother, Jerry Watts as well as many nieces and nephews. Betty retired in 1976 after working for the Big Yank Corporation for 33 years. She and Vardie shared 66 years of marriage prior to his death in 2015. Betty's love of gardening (flowers/vegetables) and service to her Lord was evident from her many hours spent working in her yard and many years of faithful service to Midway First Baptist Church and the Midway Community. She was always quick to share the bounty of her garden with family and friends. Her concern for others led her to partner with other women in the community to form the Midway Benevolent Fund which assisted many community members. Betty was a dedicated volunteer at the Lamar Baptist Mission for many years and was recognized as the Lamar County Citizen of the Year in 2007. She was a devoted wife, mother (and mother-in-law), grandmother, and great grandmother who is deeply loved and will be forever missed. Visitation for Mrs. Whiddon will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Midway First Baptist Church. Services will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the church followed by burial in the church cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 13, 2019