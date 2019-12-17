|
Betty Landry Tatum Coady
Hattiesburg - Services will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, December 20, 2019, at Main Street United Methodist Church for Mrs. Betty Landry Tatum Coady, 94, of Hattiesburg, MS.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Friday.
Mrs. Coady died Monday, December 16, 2019 at The Claiborne.
A private family Interment will take place in Roseland Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Coady was a member of the Disciple Sunday Class. She was a former Sunday School teacher and was a Circle Study Leader at Main Street United Methodist Church. Furthermore, Mrs. Coady served on the church's Building and Finance Committees and the Administrative Board.
Mrs. Coady attended Hattiesburg High School and Sullins Jr. College/School for Girls in Bristol, Virginia. From there she went on to attend the University of Alabama and the University of Southern Mississippi, majoring in Liberal Arts - Interior Design during the mid-1940's. While at the University of Alabama, Mrs. Coady held initial membership in the Chi Omega Sorority, Nu Beta Chapter. She was a Founding Member and Sponsor of the Epsilon Delta Chapter of Chi Omega at the University of Southern Mississippi. Mrs. Coady served as the State President of the Mississippi Chi Omega Alumnae Group from 1973 to 1975. She served the Epsilon Delta Chapter of Chi Omega as an Alumnae Advisor and Chaired the Personnel Board as Personnel Advisor in the late 1970's and into the 1980's.
In 1980, Mrs. Coady was awarded the Roselyn T Dabbs Award for Outstanding Alumna of the Year at the Chi Omega State Day program. She was a former Board Member of both the University of Southern Mississippi Alumnae Association and the USM Foundation Board of Directors. In 1991, she was inducted into the USM Foundation Hall of Fame.
Mrs. Coady was an accomplished seamstress and artist who worked with watercolors, oils, charcoal. She also made jewelry, running a business for her arts during the 1990's.
Mrs. Coady was a longtime supporter of the local chapter of The Salvation Army; a Member of the John Rolf Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR); and a Member of the Hattiesburg Garden Club.
She was oftentimes described as being "Divinely tall and fair, with dignity and poise, yet friendly; sympathetic; understanding; neat and talented."
Mrs. Coady was preceded in death by her first husband (and father of her two sons), John Merl Tatum, Sr. and second husband, Lawrence Edward Coady; parents, Juan Gustave and Vallie Donegan Landry and a sibling, Juan Emmet Landry.
She is survived by two sons, John Merl Tatum, Jr. (Jan) of Annapolis, MD and Robert O'Neal Tatum (Shelley) of Hattiesburg, MS; Grandchildren, John M. (Trei) Tatum, III (Amy), Galey Donegan Tatum Thomas (Chad), Robert O'Neal (Rob) Tatum, Jr. (Shay), Craig Browning Tatum (Daniele), and Cullen Gardner Tatum; Step-Grandchildren, Logan McBride and Laken McBride; Great-Grandchildren, John Merl Tatum, IV, Madison Marie Tatum, Tatum Galey Thomas, Tenley Beynon Thomas, Addison Love Tatum, Rhodes Madeline Tatum, Ann Frances Tatum, Luke Gardner Tatum, Lanier Roberts Tatum, Craig Browning "Bo" Tatum, II, and Reeves Rocconi Tatum.
The family request Memorials be made to The 3-D School, 120 South George Street, Petal, MS 39465.
"I have lived a full life and have loved the Lord and cherished my family; being mother of two fine men was my greatest joy; I have been blessed."
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019