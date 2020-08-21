Betty Leigh Austin Wilson CurryHattiesbug - Betty Leigh Austin Wilson Curry went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the blessed age of 98. She was preceded in death by her parents, two husband, one step-son, earl, one son, Bob and 10 siblings.She was born on July 27, 1922, to Luther Barksdale Austin and the former Coral Claudine Carter of Winona, MS. The youngest of 11 children, she spent her formative years on a rural farm in Montgomery County, Mississippi. After Graduation from high school, Betty moved to Memphis, Tennessee to attend the nursing program at Baptist Memorial Hospital from which she graduated as a Registered Nurse.She marries Major Joseph Lorenzo Wilson after his return from Europe at the end of World War II, where he had served in an army M.A.S.H unit. Betty and Joe had three children, Carole Jean and David Brooks who were born in Colorado, and Robert Austin who was born in Omaha, Nebraska.After Joe's sudden death in 1960, Betty relocated to Hattiesburg to rear her three children alone. She went to work for Forrest General Hospital where she served as a floor nurse supervisor. Segregation was still prevalent and she initially served on the "Black" floor of the hospital where she was well known for fighting for patients rights insisting on equal facilities and treatment.In 1968 she married the late Archie Earl Curry [known as A.E.], and inherited two sons, Earl and Craig with whom Betty became very close.Betty retired early from Forrest General to pursue her passion for volunteering. She was a volunteer at Forrest General for more years than she was an employee and was honored by the Hospital for over 25 years as a volunteer. She also worked as a volunteer at Christian Services, Inc. serving meals.Her pastor at Heritage United Methodist Church, Steve Casteel recalled, "She was in her 90's and would park up the hill away from the parking lot and walk to the church building. I would implore her to park in the lot near the building. Her response was, 'I need to leave those spaces for those who really need them.'"In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christian Services, Inc, Post Office Box 1994 Hattiesburg, MS 39403.