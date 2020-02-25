|
|
Dr. Betty Sue Drake
Hattiesburg - Dr. Betty Sue Drake, 95, was born November 16, 1924, and died February 23, 2020, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She was the only child of Russell and Queenie Sue Drake. She was born and raised in Haleyville, Alabama.
At a time when it was rare for women to attend college, Betty graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master's in Secondary Education from Auburn University. She earned a Master's degree in Library Science from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University and a PhD in Library Science from North Texas State University.
In many ways, Dr. Drake was a trail blazer, a woman before her time. She was determined to serve her country during World War II and was extraordinarily proud to be one of few women to serve as a United States Marine. Dr. Drake was a prime example of the "Greatest Generation."
Dr. Drake was the Periodicals Librarian at the University of Southern Mississippi until her retirement and then went on to serve as the Curator of the Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby. She also wrote a column regarding genealogy for the Hattiesburg American newspaper entitled, Meet Your Ancestors. She had a passion for genealogy and helped numerous families trace their ancestry.
She is survived by her three sons, Mark (Robyn Lea) Posey and Eric Posey of Vicksburg and Seth (Pat) Posey of Hattiesburg. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Lauren Posey (Mark) Different of Vicksburg and Alice Legg of Hattiesburg; and two great grandchildren, Caroline Different and John Different of Vicksburg as well as a cousin, Melissa Wilson Smith of Huntsville, Alabama.
Betty Sue Drake will long be remembered for her sharp intelligence, quick wit and adventurous spirit. She was an avid, voracious reader her entire life. She was a wealth of information; possessed vast knowledge and was well equipped to intelligently discuss most any topic, geographical location or political situation on a moment's notice. Never losing her inquisitiveness, she continued to read just about anything she could get her hands on, even when doing so required the aid of a magnifying glass and lots of light. She was a determined, focused person who lived her life to the fullest and always in her own way.
Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. and until the hour of service at 10:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home 805 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, MS. The service will be officiated by Rev. Kevin Bradley. Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery 400 Veterans Avenue, Biloxi, MS, where Dr. Drake will be laid to rest with Military Honors.
Members of the Marine Corp League will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Warrior Bonfire Program, a 501c3 organization committed to providing opportunities that improve the lives of Purple Heart recipients:
www.warriorbonfireprogram.org
Semper Fi, Dr. Betty Sue Drake, Semper Fi.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020