Beulah Victoria Downs Keyes
Brandon, formerly of Hattiesburg - Beulah Victoria Downs Keyes, 90 of Brandon, formerly of Hattiesburg, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Dominic's Hospital in Jackson, MS. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Highland Cemetery to follow.
Beulah was a member of Hardy Street Baptist Church (formerly Temple Baptist Church). She was a retired nurse from Forrest General Hospital and had previously worked as supervisor at Reliance (Big Yank). She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe Brewer Downs and Josephine Heidelberg Downs; three brothers, William Downs, Quintus Downs, Burnell Downs; and a great-granddaughter, Molly Bounds.
She is survived by two daughters, Kaye (Barry) Bounds of Brandon, Cynthia (Mark) Anglin of Hattiesburg; sister, Hazel Mapp of Heidelberg; four grandchildren, Kelsey (Lynn) Cox of Brandon, Travis (Keni) Bounds of Brandon, Bailey Anglin of Hattiesburg, Dylan (Victoria) Anglin of Petal; eight great-grandchildren, Addie Cox of Chicago, Jayson Bounds, Kyleigh Cox , Harrison Bounds, Jonathan Cox, Alexander Bounds, Meghan Cox, Elijah Bounds, all of Brandon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation for Beulah will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank the nursing staff, hospice staff and Dr. Bernard at St. Dominic Hospital. We also want to thank the staff at Brandon Nursing and Rehabilitation in Brandon for caring for her over the past seven years.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 29, 2019