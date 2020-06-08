Beverly Ayn Lindsey
Hattiesburg - Beverly Ayn Lindsey, 51, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Columbia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Ms. Lindsey was a member at Hardy Street Baptist Church, where she worked in the church nursery for years. She had the greatest love for children. She loved telling jokes.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rankin and Dot Lindsey; and her brother Rankin Lindsey, Jr.
She is survived by her brothers, Tim (Pam) Lindsey of Oak Grove, and Gary (Susan) Lindsey of Purvis; her sister Becky (Mike) Abney of Madison; 8 nieces and nephews, Joshua (Kristi) Lindsey, Jacob (Mel) Lindsey, Adam Lindsey, B.J. Lindsey, Kyle (Taylor) Lindsey, Allyn Abney, Evan Abney, and Reagan Abney; and 5 great-nephews, Eli, Jonah, Henri, Pax, and Koda.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Homes of Hope for Children. Donations can be sent to Homes of Hope for Children, 344 Harold Tucker Rd. Purvis, MS 39475 or you can donate on their website, hohfc.org.
Hattiesburg - Beverly Ayn Lindsey, 51, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Columbia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Ms. Lindsey was a member at Hardy Street Baptist Church, where she worked in the church nursery for years. She had the greatest love for children. She loved telling jokes.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rankin and Dot Lindsey; and her brother Rankin Lindsey, Jr.
She is survived by her brothers, Tim (Pam) Lindsey of Oak Grove, and Gary (Susan) Lindsey of Purvis; her sister Becky (Mike) Abney of Madison; 8 nieces and nephews, Joshua (Kristi) Lindsey, Jacob (Mel) Lindsey, Adam Lindsey, B.J. Lindsey, Kyle (Taylor) Lindsey, Allyn Abney, Evan Abney, and Reagan Abney; and 5 great-nephews, Eli, Jonah, Henri, Pax, and Koda.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Homes of Hope for Children. Donations can be sent to Homes of Hope for Children, 344 Harold Tucker Rd. Purvis, MS 39475 or you can donate on their website, hohfc.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.