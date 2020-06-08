Beverly Ayn Lindsey
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ayn Lindsey

Hattiesburg - Beverly Ayn Lindsey, 51, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Columbia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Ms. Lindsey was a member at Hardy Street Baptist Church, where she worked in the church nursery for years. She had the greatest love for children. She loved telling jokes.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rankin and Dot Lindsey; and her brother Rankin Lindsey, Jr.

She is survived by her brothers, Tim (Pam) Lindsey of Oak Grove, and Gary (Susan) Lindsey of Purvis; her sister Becky (Mike) Abney of Madison; 8 nieces and nephews, Joshua (Kristi) Lindsey, Jacob (Mel) Lindsey, Adam Lindsey, B.J. Lindsey, Kyle (Taylor) Lindsey, Allyn Abney, Evan Abney, and Reagan Abney; and 5 great-nephews, Eli, Jonah, Henri, Pax, and Koda.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Homes of Hope for Children. Donations can be sent to Homes of Hope for Children, 344 Harold Tucker Rd. Purvis, MS 39475 or you can donate on their website, hohfc.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved