Services
Saulters-Moore Funeral Home - Prentiss
2714 Columbia Avenue
Prentiss, MS 39474
(601) 792-4229
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Mayfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Mayfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Mayfield Obituary
Bill Mayfield

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Bill Mayfield will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Brady Cemetery. Mr. Mayfield passed away from this life on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Hattiesburg. Reverend Jimmy McGee will officiate and Mr. Tony Waites will provide a musical tribute.

Saulters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

William Lamar Mayfield was born on July 25, 1926 in Charleston to Bowen Lamar Mayfield and Una Mae Young Mayfield. Mr. Mayfield served in the Merchant Marine and retired from Shell Oil, where he worked as a foreman in the offshore oil business for 27 years. He was a member of Prentiss Baptist Church.

Mr. Mayfield was preceded in death by his mother and father; his wife, Jerry Harris Mayfield; and a sister, Gene Mayfield.

Survivors include two sons, Billy Mayfield (Lynn) of Destin, FL, and Wes Mayfield (Charlotte) of Mobile, AL; one daughter, Jerianne Mayfield Kemp of Hattiesburg; five grandchildren, avid Mayfield, Chris Mayfield, Laura Adriansen, John Thomas Kemp, and Joshua Kemp; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bo Mayfield (Mendy) of Ocean Springs.

Friends desiring to make memorials are asked to do so to The Prentiss Baptist Church.

Online condolences and a guest registry are available at www.saultersmoorefuneralhome.com
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -