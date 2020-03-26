|
|
Bill Mayfield
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Bill Mayfield will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Brady Cemetery. Mr. Mayfield passed away from this life on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Hattiesburg. Reverend Jimmy McGee will officiate and Mr. Tony Waites will provide a musical tribute.
Saulters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
William Lamar Mayfield was born on July 25, 1926 in Charleston to Bowen Lamar Mayfield and Una Mae Young Mayfield. Mr. Mayfield served in the Merchant Marine and retired from Shell Oil, where he worked as a foreman in the offshore oil business for 27 years. He was a member of Prentiss Baptist Church.
Mr. Mayfield was preceded in death by his mother and father; his wife, Jerry Harris Mayfield; and a sister, Gene Mayfield.
Survivors include two sons, Billy Mayfield (Lynn) of Destin, FL, and Wes Mayfield (Charlotte) of Mobile, AL; one daughter, Jerianne Mayfield Kemp of Hattiesburg; five grandchildren, avid Mayfield, Chris Mayfield, Laura Adriansen, John Thomas Kemp, and Joshua Kemp; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bo Mayfield (Mendy) of Ocean Springs.
Friends desiring to make memorials are asked to do so to The Prentiss Baptist Church.
Online condolences and a guest registry are available at www.saultersmoorefuneralhome.com
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020