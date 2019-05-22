Services
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Forrest Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Forrest Chapel
Billie Jean Rogers

Billie Jean Rogers Obituary
Billie Jean Rogers

Hattiesburg - Billie Jean Rogers, 60, of Hattiesburg, passed away on May 16, 2019, at Asbury Hospice Home. She was born on March 5, 1959, to Billy Theodore Rogers and Eliza Jane Jones in Hattiesburg.

Billie Jean is preceded in death by her parents, one son, Justin Rogers and eight siblings. She is survived by her son, Marcus Rogers; one granddaughter, Nori Ann McDonald; six siblings; Theodore Rogers, Frances Hunter, Linda Rogers, Michael Rogers, Dwain Rogers and Martha Morgan.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 25, 2019, 10am at Forrest Funeral Home with the service to follow at 11am in Forrest Chapel.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 22, 2019
