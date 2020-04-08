|
Billy A. Gardner
A private family only memorial service for Billy A. Gardner was held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Stephens Funeral Home.
Mr. Gardner, 82, died at Regency Hospital Monday, April 6, 2020.
Mr. Gardner was preceded in death by his parents Ellis and Bessie Gardner; a daughter Angela Kay Cornacchione and three brothers Joe, Jimmy, and Albert Gardner. He is survived by his wife, Delores (De) Gardner; sons Scott Gardner (Tress) of Brandon, MS., and Lea Gardner of Nashville, TN; grandchildren Philip Gardner, Daniel Cornacchione Jr. and Opal Marie Cornacchione.
Mr. Gardner was a wonderful Christian man who loved his church and Sunday school class. He was a retired contractor in the housing business. He loved to travel with his wife De. They would take off without any set plans and just go see the sights. Bill loved hunting and fishing and was a member of his hunting camp for over 40 years. One of his favorite things to do was to go down to the coast and get oysters on the half shell. He was a talented man and will be missed greatly.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020