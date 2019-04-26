Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Ezelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Ezelle Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Ezelle Jr. Obituary
Billy Ezelle, Jr.

Petal - Billy Ezelle, Jr., 67, of Petal died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home. Memorial service will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal. Mr. Ezelle was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Hattie Ezelle, Sr. He is survived by his children, Billy Ezelle, III and Misty Ezelle Taylor; five grandchildren, Dawson Taylor, Dalton Ezelle, Shyann Ezelle, Levi Bolin and Brady Coleman and his sister, Georgie Clark.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now