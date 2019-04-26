|
Billy Ezelle, Jr.
Petal - Billy Ezelle, Jr., 67, of Petal died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home. Memorial service will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal. Mr. Ezelle was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Hattie Ezelle, Sr. He is survived by his children, Billy Ezelle, III and Misty Ezelle Taylor; five grandchildren, Dawson Taylor, Dalton Ezelle, Shyann Ezelle, Levi Bolin and Brady Coleman and his sister, Georgie Clark.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 26, 2019