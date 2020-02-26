Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Refuge Worship Center
Sumrall, MS
Billy Mack Sanford Obituary
Billy Mack Sanford

Seminary - Billy Mack Sanford, 77, resident of Seminary, Mississippi.went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Lonnie and Katie Bell Fountain Sanford.

He is survived by his daughter, Annette Beverly (Glynn); son-in-law, Kim Lawrence; siblings, Barbara "BJ" Sanford, Carolyn McHann (Willie), Sharron Butler (Mark); grandchildren, Connor Beverly, Kara Beverly, Claire Beverly, Michala Halterman and Jared Lawrence; life long friend, Billy Jack James.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Gloria Sanford; son, William Sanford; daughters, Gloria Elaine Sanford and Kathy Lawrence; siblings, Joe Taylor Sanford, Lonnie Kelvin Sanford, Ross Sanford and Ivelle Napier.

Billy retired from Southeastern Concrete in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He enjoyed repairing small engines in his free time.

The family will have Memorial Service at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Refuge Worship Center, Sumrall, Mississippi. Place of Internment will be Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Seminary, Mississippi.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
