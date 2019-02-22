|
Mrs. Birdie Newell Nicovich
Richton - Services will be held 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Jones and Son Chapel for Mrs. Birdie Newell Nicovich, age 89, of Richton, who passed from this life on February 20, 2019. Rev. Danny Forrest and Rev. Josh Dunn will officiate with burial to follow in the Newell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Richard West, Jourdan Arnold, Drew Ready, Ron Smith, Joshua Johnson, Hal Hodges, Claytor Lassiter, Dan Daniels and Rod Smith.
Mrs. Nicovich was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald Newell; second husband, Marco Nicovich; daughter, Maryliss Newell; parents, K.I. and Etta Underwood; brother, Byron Underwood; sister, LaRue Shows; and step-daughter, Mary Cecile Nicovich. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Jerry) West of Richton, Rebecca (Charles) Johnson of Baton Rouge and Mary Margaret (Dan) Ready of Richton; grandchildren, Richard West of Petal, Drew (Jackie) Ready of Gulfport, Joshua (Laura) Johnson of Pineville and Kris (Jourdan) Arnold of Hattiesburg; great-grandchildren, Jack Arnold, Noah Arnold, Nathan Johnson and Nora Beth Johnson; sisters, Lavada Stevens of Petal, Addie Mae (J.M.) Conway of Richton, Mary Ann Chambliss of Petal; and sister-in-law, Frances N. Brady of Laurel.
Mrs. Nicovich was a member of First Baptist Church of Richton and was active in the Fidelis Sunday School Class.
Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Jones and Son Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 22, 2019