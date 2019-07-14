|
|
Bob Miller
Poplarville - Bob Miller, 77, of Poplarville, passed away on July 7, 2019 in Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg. Funeral services will be at White Funeral Home, Poplarville on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 am. Dr. Eric Pridmore will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Carnes Cemetery. The family will receive friends and have visitation from 6:00 until 9:00pm, Tuesday at the funeral home. Family members include his wife 51 years, Jessie Rawls Miller; one daugther, Myra Bodie Miller; one brother, Carl Miller. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Miller, Josie Yeager Miller-Burney; his stepfather, Jim Burney; and one son, Michael Allen Bodie. White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 14, 2019