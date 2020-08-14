Bobbie Sullivan Simmons



Graveside Funeral Rites for Mrs. Bobbie Sullivan Simmons were held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Bullock Cemetery in Sanford. Mrs. Sullivan Simmons, age 83 passed away from this life on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Hattiesburg. Brother Joe Lott and Brother Wayne Woolwine officiated.



Wade Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Pallbearers will be Crawford Sullivan, Kyle Sullivan, Joseph Massey, Ryan Higdon, Tony Sullivan, and Charlie Sullivan.



Garbadene "Bobbie" Clark Sullivan Simmons was born on September 26, 1936, in Covington County to Johnnie Clark and Cordelia Graham Clark. Mrs. Sullivan Simmons earned her Accounting Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. She was the longtime accountant for Sullivan Motors. Mrs. Sullivan Simmons was a member of Sanford Missionary Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husbands, Crawford Sullivan and James Simmons: an infant daughter; and 1 sister, Debbie Fortenberry.



Survivors include her 2 children. Pamela S. Eakes (Billy) and Greg Sullivan (Nancy), all of Seminary; 4 grandchildren, Amy Massey, Anna Higdon, Crawford Sullivan, and Kyle Sullivan; 7 great grandchildren. Owen and Emma Massey, Will Higdon, Tucker, Ruby, Keller and Knox Sullivan: 2 sisters, Ouida Stephens (Troy) and Lynda Holbrook (Jackie), all of Sumrall; 1 brother-in-law Larry Fortenberry of Sumrall; 4 step-children, Terry Simmons (Rita) of Hattiesburg, Petrina Slade (Leonard) of Cullman, AL, Brinda Simmons of Hattiesburg, and Rondal Simmons of Sevierville, TN; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store