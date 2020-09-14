Bobbie ValentinePurvis - Bobbie Green Valentine, 83, of Purvis, passed away on September 13, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1936, to James and Gladys Green in Tupelo, MS. Bobbie was a faithful pianist at many churches and Lincoln Road Baptist Church for many years. She was employed as an Executive Secretary at Scott Paper Company and Leaf River Forest Products as Benefits Administrator.Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Eron (Bettye) Green. She is survived by her loving husband, Buddy Valentine; one son, Terry (Susan) Valentine; two grandsons, Buddy Valentine and Louis Parker; one brother, Harold (Francis) Green.In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lincoln Road First Baptist Church.3900 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg, MS, 39402 in honor of Mrs. Bobbie.Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 6:00-8:00pm at Forrest Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow on Thursday, September 17, 2020, 2:30pm at Union Line Cemetery in Soso, MS.