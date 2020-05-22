|
Bobby Earl Pickett, Sr.
Petal - Bobby Earl Pickett, Sr., 74, of Petal, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Merit Health Wesley. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal with services immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.
Mr. Pickett was a member of Lynn Ray Road Baptist Church. He was the Forrest County Road Manager for 15 years before his retirement in 2007. He had a passion for singing, wood crafting, painting and was very active with the youth. He was an avid fisherman and loved being outdoors. He was involved with the Boys Brotherhood of Hattiesburg. He was a coach with the Dixie Boys of Hattiesburg and Oak Grove, the YMCA of Hattiesburg, and a boxing coach at the Hattiesburg Boxing Club. He also announced North Forrest Football and Baseball games.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Hazel Pickett; one sister, Gloria Pickett; and one great granddaughter, Kinsey Marie Pickett.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Pickett of Petal; one daughter, Pamela J. Brown of Petal; two sons, Bobby Earl "Dink" Pickett, Jr. (Anna) of Oak Grove and Derek Shane Pickett (Dannelle) of Petal; 13 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 22 to May 24, 2020