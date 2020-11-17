1/1
Bobby Ferrell Valentine
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Ferrell Valentine

Purvis - Buddy Ferrell Valentine, 86, of Purvis, passed away on November 16, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1934 to William Delbert and Selice Obiline Valentine in Soso, MS. Buddy was employed as Maintenance Senior Foreman at South Mississippi Electric and several maintenance positions at Alabama Power.

Buddy is preceded in death by his loving wife, Bobbie Green Valentine, and his parents; two brothers, William Deavous (Luna Rae) Valentine and Dan Dwight Valentine; and one sister, Willa Frances (David) Moore. Buddy is survived by his son, Terry (Susan) Valentine; two grandsons, Buddy Valentine and Louis Parker.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lincoln Road First Baptist Church, 3900 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 in honor of Buddy.

There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 1:00 pm at Union Line Cemetery in Soso, MS.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Hattiesburg American

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved