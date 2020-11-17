Bobby Ferrell Valentine



Purvis - Buddy Ferrell Valentine, 86, of Purvis, passed away on November 16, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1934 to William Delbert and Selice Obiline Valentine in Soso, MS. Buddy was employed as Maintenance Senior Foreman at South Mississippi Electric and several maintenance positions at Alabama Power.



Buddy is preceded in death by his loving wife, Bobbie Green Valentine, and his parents; two brothers, William Deavous (Luna Rae) Valentine and Dan Dwight Valentine; and one sister, Willa Frances (David) Moore. Buddy is survived by his son, Terry (Susan) Valentine; two grandsons, Buddy Valentine and Louis Parker.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lincoln Road First Baptist Church, 3900 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 in honor of Buddy.



There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 1:00 pm at Union Line Cemetery in Soso, MS.









