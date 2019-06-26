Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Bobby Strahan


Petal - Bobby Strahan, 71, of Petal passed away June 23, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. until service time at 11:30 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal, followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.

Bobby was in the grocery business for most of his life, beginning with a high school job at Winn Dixie. He later worked at Lewis Grocery for many years before becoming the owner and operator of Barrontown Grocery.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Lucy Strahan; a brother, Homer Strahan, Jr; and a sister, Sarah Baylis.

He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 51 years, Pam Donohoe Strahan; his sons, Bryan (Catherine) Strahan, and Michael (Beth) Strahan all of Petal; his brothers, Jimmy Strahan and Bill (Branda) Strahan; a sister, Patty, and eight precious grandchildren, who made his life complete.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to .
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 26, 2019
