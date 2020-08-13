Mr. Bobby ThompsonMoselle - Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Moselle Memorial Baptist Church for Mr. Bobby Kenneth Thompson, age 94, of Moselle who passed from this life August 12, 2020. Bro. Sam Jones, Bro. Jim Walls and Dr. Keith Thompson will officiate with burial to follow in the Moselle Memorial Cemetery.Mr. Thompson was a Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Tenny Thompson and Jupie Thompson.He is survived by his wife, Elsie Thompson of Moselle; sons, Barry (Sylvia) Thompson, Bo (Peggy) Thompson and Jack (Cathy) Thompson, all of Moselle; brother, Charles Thompson of Moselle; sisters, Billie Davis of Picayune, Nellie Castleberry of Alvaredo, TX, Mary Wirkus of Seattle, WA, Annette Ireland of Petal, Beverly Long of Petal and Jane (Darrell) Stringer of Silver Springs, TX; 8 grandchildren, Laura, Casey, Kelly, Kimberly, Kerri, Dustin, Seth and Caleb; 9 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.