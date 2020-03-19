|
Bonnie Crosby
Petal - Bonnie Crosby, 75, Petal, (formerly of Hattiesburg), passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. A graveside service will be held for the family at 3 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Forrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Bonnie had worked in the accounting and financial industry for many years until her retirement. She was of the Methodist faith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Terry Crosby; her father, Bonnie Brannon; and her parents, Carl Booth and Lillian Booth Horn.
She is survived by a son, Timothy S. (Jennifer Geaslen) Crosby of Sanford, FL; a daughter, Pamela Ball of Petal; two brothers, Clifton Booth of Lexington, MS, John Craig Booth of Jackson, MS; a sister, Melanie (Randy) Langford of Petal; three grandchildren, Ashleigh Davis, Tiffany McClellan, Owen Crosby; five great-grandchildren, Mariah Rogers, Laykin Rogers, Tiana Davis, Isaac Davis, Bryson McClellan.
Visitation for Bonnie will be at 1 p.m. until service time at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home on Friday, March 20, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled for later this summer.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020