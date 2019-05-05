|
|
Boyce Netherland
Petal - Boyce Netherland, 86, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his residence in Petal. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home in Petal with interment in Roseland Park Cemetery to follow.
Boyce was a longtime member of Brookhaven Baptist Church. He had retired from AT&T after forty-three years of service as an installer. Boyce had served his Country by enlisting in the U.S. Army and served in Germany during that time. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, Lacey Post 3036. He was an avid golfer and bowler. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Hattie Netherland; three brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife, Reatha Netherland of sixty-two years; five daughters, Robin (Glenn) White of Petal, Kay (Tom) Patten of Petal, Kim (Francis) Flower of Wichita, KS, Lisa Weathers of Petal, Missy (David) Thompson of Petal; a sister, Glenda (Jim) Mooney of White Bear Lake, MN; twelve grandchildren, Adriana Dieringer, Andrew White, Alexis Guernsey, Jacob Lindsey, Joshua Lindsey, Michael French, Molly Marshall, Bonnie Moore, Lily French, Rachel Patten, Ginger Weathers, Savanna Thompson; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Boyce will be 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 A.M. Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 5, 2019