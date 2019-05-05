Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
View Map
Interment
Monday, May 6, 2019
Roseland Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Boyce Netherland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Boyce Netherland


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Boyce Netherland Obituary
Boyce Netherland

Petal - Boyce Netherland, 86, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his residence in Petal. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home in Petal with interment in Roseland Park Cemetery to follow.

Boyce was a longtime member of Brookhaven Baptist Church. He had retired from AT&T after forty-three years of service as an installer. Boyce had served his Country by enlisting in the U.S. Army and served in Germany during that time. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, Lacey Post 3036. He was an avid golfer and bowler. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Hattie Netherland; three brothers and one sister.

He is survived by his wife, Reatha Netherland of sixty-two years; five daughters, Robin (Glenn) White of Petal, Kay (Tom) Patten of Petal, Kim (Francis) Flower of Wichita, KS, Lisa Weathers of Petal, Missy (David) Thompson of Petal; a sister, Glenda (Jim) Mooney of White Bear Lake, MN; twelve grandchildren, Adriana Dieringer, Andrew White, Alexis Guernsey, Jacob Lindsey, Joshua Lindsey, Michael French, Molly Marshall, Bonnie Moore, Lily French, Rachel Patten, Ginger Weathers, Savanna Thompson; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Boyce will be 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 A.M. Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now