Branden Malone
Hattiesburg, MS - Memorial Services were held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Bradley, MS for Branden Malone, 36, of Hattiesburg, MS (formerly of Starkville, MS).
He died Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Branden was a member of Venture Church. His passion was playing the drums and playing magic with his brother and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Albert McGuire.
He is survived by his wife, Samantha Tucker Malone of the Dixie Community; father, Scott Malone (Gaylia) of Birmingham, AL; mother, Angie Malone of Hennessey, OK; one daughter, Alexandria Wailynn of the Dixie Community; one brother, Brian Malone of Starkville, MS; two nieces and two nephews and his beloved companion Isis.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 8, 2019