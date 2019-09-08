Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church
Bradley, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Branden Malone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Branden Malone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Branden Malone Obituary
Branden Malone

Hattiesburg, MS - Memorial Services were held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Bradley, MS for Branden Malone, 36, of Hattiesburg, MS (formerly of Starkville, MS).

He died Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Branden was a member of Venture Church. His passion was playing the drums and playing magic with his brother and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Albert McGuire.

He is survived by his wife, Samantha Tucker Malone of the Dixie Community; father, Scott Malone (Gaylia) of Birmingham, AL; mother, Angie Malone of Hennessey, OK; one daughter, Alexandria Wailynn of the Dixie Community; one brother, Brian Malone of Starkville, MS; two nieces and two nephews and his beloved companion Isis.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Branden's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Download Now