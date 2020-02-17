|
|
Brandi Shamaine Fuller Abrams
Sumrall, MS - Brandi Shamaine (Fuller) Abrams was called home on February 14, 2020 in Sumrall, MS.
She was born on February 21, 1971, the daughter of James Michael Fuller of Elkhart, IN and Mary Lyndall (Sullivan) Fuller of Petal, MS. She graduated from Oak Grove High School and attended Jones Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi.
She and Anthony Abrams married on July 10, 1993. Their son, Anthony Murdock was born on January 10, 2008.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandmothers, Gertrude Sullivan and Mary Fuller Montroy; aunts, Barbara Sullivan and Betty Dye;her mother-in-law, Ann Beddingfield.
Brandi is survived by her husband, son, and siblings, Stephanie Boon and Michael Saliba; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020