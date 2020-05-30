BRUCE , BABS & THE REST OF BOX FAMILY YOU HAVE BEEN IM MY HEART& PRAYERS SINCE MINUTE I HEARD & ON MY MIND! PLEASE KNOW I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH & PRAY FOR PEACE AN UNDERSTANDING DURING THESE DARK DAYS! YOUR HAVE BEEN MY FAMILY SINCE I CAN REMEMBER & I LOVE YALL VERY MUCH

Lisa R Shoemake