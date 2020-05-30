Brandon Wayne Box
Brandon Wayne Box

Gulfport - Brandon Wayne Box, age 30, of Gulfport, passed away on May 25, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eria and Ettamae Scruggs of Sumrall, MS; Wayne and Jean Box of Gulfport, MS great-grandparents, Carl and Sarah Broome and Robert and Roba Scruggs of Sumrall, MS; and an uncle, Allen Box of Gulfport, MS.

Brandon is survived by his loving wife and companion of 11 years, Jessica Hanson Box; his parents, Bruce Eugene Box and Babs Lynn Box; his brother, Bradley Eugene Box (Kailen Pope Box), of Gulfport; the Hanson family, Bob and Bernie Hanson of Diamondhead, MS and other family from Southern Illinois; other relatives and friends, many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Brandon was born in Gulfport Mississippi on April 22, 1990 and he graduated from St. Patrick High School in 2008 and attended the University of Mississippi from 2008 through 2012. While at Ole Miss, he was a member Pi Kappa Alpha Gamma Iota Chapter. He was employed as an Environmental Health and Safety Specialist for Industrial Corrosion Control Inc. (ICCI). He was certified in NACE Coating Inspector Training, OSHA Training, and HAZWOPER Training. He enjoyed music and attending live music events, traveling, spending time with friends and family on the Tchoutacabouffa River, hunting, fishing, kayaking, disc golf, bowling, Ole Miss and Saints football, and spending as much quality time with his wife and dogs as possible.

Brandon was dearly loved by his wife, family, and friends and he returned that love ten times over. The love Brandon provided was one in a million. He was a kind, caring, and compassionate soul with a passion for life. He demonstrated commitment and loyalty in his marriage and relationships with family and friends. He was exceptionally thoughtful of others and brought positivity to all those he met.

Always remember you in the music

Always remember you in the light

Joyous in the moment with a song in your heart

You're off to find your place for the eternal dance

The visitation will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 3 - 5 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 5 pm in the funeral home chapel. Due to COVID19 and per state guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed to visit indoors at the funeral home. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of South MS, 2615 Hwy 49, Gulfport, MS 39501.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com.




Published in Hattiesburg American from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
May 30, 2020
Babs and Bruce, my heart aches for you and your family. I cannot begin to understand the pain you are feeling for the tragic loss of Brandon. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Marie Porter
May 29, 2020
Bruce & Family,
Your GA friends that camp with you on Allison Blvd.at Talladega in the Fall wanted you to know that you are in our thoughts & prayers during this tragic time. So sorry to hear of your loss. Keeping you in our prayers.
Steve & Paula King
Acquaintance
May 29, 2020
Babs, Praying for you and your family. This is a tragedy. I am so sorry.
Debbie Roberts
Friend
May 29, 2020
Bruce and Babs and family
My prayers and thoughts are with you during this sad time. May God just wrap his arms around you and give you the strength for peace and comfort during this time.
Lynda Presley
Friend
May 28, 2020
Bruce,Babs and the rest of the Box family. We are thinking of you at this difficult time. Wishing you the healing power of many beautiful memories. Prayers being sent.

Yvonne Dionne and Family
Yvonne Dionne
Family
May 28, 2020
BRUCE , BABS & THE REST OF BOX FAMILY YOU HAVE BEEN IM MY HEART& PRAYERS SINCE MINUTE I HEARD & ON MY MIND! PLEASE KNOW I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH & PRAY FOR PEACE AN UNDERSTANDING DURING THESE DARK DAYS! YOUR HAVE BEEN MY FAMILY SINCE I CAN REMEMBER & I LOVE YALL VERY MUCH
Lisa R Shoemake
May 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers going out to the entire Box family during these difficult time!!
Ricky Hasty
Friend
