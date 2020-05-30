Brandon Wayne Box
Gulfport - Brandon Wayne Box, age 30, of Gulfport, passed away on May 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eria and Ettamae Scruggs of Sumrall, MS; Wayne and Jean Box of Gulfport, MS great-grandparents, Carl and Sarah Broome and Robert and Roba Scruggs of Sumrall, MS; and an uncle, Allen Box of Gulfport, MS.
Brandon is survived by his loving wife and companion of 11 years, Jessica Hanson Box; his parents, Bruce Eugene Box and Babs Lynn Box; his brother, Bradley Eugene Box (Kailen Pope Box), of Gulfport; the Hanson family, Bob and Bernie Hanson of Diamondhead, MS and other family from Southern Illinois; other relatives and friends, many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Brandon was born in Gulfport Mississippi on April 22, 1990 and he graduated from St. Patrick High School in 2008 and attended the University of Mississippi from 2008 through 2012. While at Ole Miss, he was a member Pi Kappa Alpha Gamma Iota Chapter. He was employed as an Environmental Health and Safety Specialist for Industrial Corrosion Control Inc. (ICCI). He was certified in NACE Coating Inspector Training, OSHA Training, and HAZWOPER Training. He enjoyed music and attending live music events, traveling, spending time with friends and family on the Tchoutacabouffa River, hunting, fishing, kayaking, disc golf, bowling, Ole Miss and Saints football, and spending as much quality time with his wife and dogs as possible.
Brandon was dearly loved by his wife, family, and friends and he returned that love ten times over. The love Brandon provided was one in a million. He was a kind, caring, and compassionate soul with a passion for life. He demonstrated commitment and loyalty in his marriage and relationships with family and friends. He was exceptionally thoughtful of others and brought positivity to all those he met.
Always remember you in the music
Always remember you in the light
Joyous in the moment with a song in your heart
You're off to find your place for the eternal dance
The visitation will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 3 - 5 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 5 pm in the funeral home chapel. Due to COVID19 and per state guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed to visit indoors at the funeral home. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of South MS, 2615 Hwy 49, Gulfport, MS 39501.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com.
Gulfport - Brandon Wayne Box, age 30, of Gulfport, passed away on May 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eria and Ettamae Scruggs of Sumrall, MS; Wayne and Jean Box of Gulfport, MS great-grandparents, Carl and Sarah Broome and Robert and Roba Scruggs of Sumrall, MS; and an uncle, Allen Box of Gulfport, MS.
Brandon is survived by his loving wife and companion of 11 years, Jessica Hanson Box; his parents, Bruce Eugene Box and Babs Lynn Box; his brother, Bradley Eugene Box (Kailen Pope Box), of Gulfport; the Hanson family, Bob and Bernie Hanson of Diamondhead, MS and other family from Southern Illinois; other relatives and friends, many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Brandon was born in Gulfport Mississippi on April 22, 1990 and he graduated from St. Patrick High School in 2008 and attended the University of Mississippi from 2008 through 2012. While at Ole Miss, he was a member Pi Kappa Alpha Gamma Iota Chapter. He was employed as an Environmental Health and Safety Specialist for Industrial Corrosion Control Inc. (ICCI). He was certified in NACE Coating Inspector Training, OSHA Training, and HAZWOPER Training. He enjoyed music and attending live music events, traveling, spending time with friends and family on the Tchoutacabouffa River, hunting, fishing, kayaking, disc golf, bowling, Ole Miss and Saints football, and spending as much quality time with his wife and dogs as possible.
Brandon was dearly loved by his wife, family, and friends and he returned that love ten times over. The love Brandon provided was one in a million. He was a kind, caring, and compassionate soul with a passion for life. He demonstrated commitment and loyalty in his marriage and relationships with family and friends. He was exceptionally thoughtful of others and brought positivity to all those he met.
Always remember you in the music
Always remember you in the light
Joyous in the moment with a song in your heart
You're off to find your place for the eternal dance
The visitation will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 3 - 5 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 5 pm in the funeral home chapel. Due to COVID19 and per state guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed to visit indoors at the funeral home. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of South MS, 2615 Hwy 49, Gulfport, MS 39501.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from May 30 to May 31, 2020.