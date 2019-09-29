|
|
Braxton Grayson Lee Anderson
Hattiesburg - Infant Braxton Grayson Lee Anderson passed away at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. at Grace and Truth Church followed by burial in Clark Cemetery. Braxton was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Ruby Anderson, William R. Bonner and Raymond Foxworth. He is survived by his parents, Ashley and Alex Anderson; his brother, Baby Alex Anderson; grandparents, Herbert Anderson, Jr., Susan Marie and Anthony Dalsanto, Samantha Conn and Stanley Conn; great-grandparents, Voncile Bonner and Annie Foxworth and his aunts and uncles, Shelby Smith, Raymond Anderson, Richard Wychelewski, Kyle Dalsanto, Justin Anderson, Victoria Anderson, Debarose Anderson, Ariel Anderson, Angel Smith, Kristine Conn, Brittney Conn and Adrianna McDaniel.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 29, 2019