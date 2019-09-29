Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace and Truth Church
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace and Truth Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Braxton Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Braxton Grayson Lee Anderson


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Braxton Grayson Lee Anderson Obituary
Braxton Grayson Lee Anderson

Hattiesburg - Infant Braxton Grayson Lee Anderson passed away at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. at Grace and Truth Church followed by burial in Clark Cemetery. Braxton was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Ruby Anderson, William R. Bonner and Raymond Foxworth. He is survived by his parents, Ashley and Alex Anderson; his brother, Baby Alex Anderson; grandparents, Herbert Anderson, Jr., Susan Marie and Anthony Dalsanto, Samantha Conn and Stanley Conn; great-grandparents, Voncile Bonner and Annie Foxworth and his aunts and uncles, Shelby Smith, Raymond Anderson, Richard Wychelewski, Kyle Dalsanto, Justin Anderson, Victoria Anderson, Debarose Anderson, Ariel Anderson, Angel Smith, Kristine Conn, Brittney Conn and Adrianna McDaniel.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Braxton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore Funeral Service
Download Now