|
|
Brenda Berryhill Johnson
Hattiesburg, MS - Brenda Berryhill Johnson, 59, of Hattiesburg, passed away on May 5, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Hattiesburg. The funeral service will follow immediately at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.
Brenda was born to Joe Nell Berryhill and the late Ralph Berryhill on November 21, 1959. She grew up in Batesville, MS, and graduated from Water Valley High School in 1978. She graduated from the University of Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in 1981 and again in 1984 with a Juris Doctor. Brenda married John Douglas "Doug" Johnson on November 30, 1985.
Brenda practiced as an attorney in Mississippi for 35 years. She loved Ole Miss football, historical dramas, and family sing-alongs around the piano. She delighted in lifting the spirits of the people around her and never met a dog she didn't like. Brenda will be remembered by her friends and family as a source of unconditional, unceasing support, love, and joy.
Brenda is survived by her two daughters and sons-in law, Winston and Ellen Messer of Atlanta, GA, and Logan and Angela Stephenson of Mobile, AL; grandson, Titus Stephenson of Mobile, AL; mother, Joe Nell Berryhill of Batesville, MS; and brother, Robert "Bobby" Berryhill of Jackson, MS. Brenda was predeceased by her loving husband Doug in 1997.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 8, 2019