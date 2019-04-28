Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Petal Harvey Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Petal Harvey Baptist Church
Petal - Brenda Coleman, 62, of Petal died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until the service at 1:30 p.m. at Petal Harvey Baptist Church. Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Gloria Byrd. She is survived by her husband, John Coleman; two sons, Shawn Coleman and Christopher Coleman; four grandchildren, Bryce, Trent, Anniston and Emmerson; one great-grandchild, Levi; one brother, Dale Byrd and one sister, Wanda Bitner.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 28, 2019
