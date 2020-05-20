|
Brenda Helms Ziglar
Brenda Helms Ziglar passed away peacefully after a long-term illness on May 19, 2020. A native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, she received her Bachelor of Arts in English from Mississippi College, Clinton, MS and her Master of Arts in English from the University of Maine, Orono, ME. She met her husband, William (Larry) Ziglar at Mississippi College, where they were both captains of the cheerleading team. Brenda and Larry were married for 65 years until he preceded her in death in 2016.
For 30 years, Brenda was an English teacher at Conestoga High School in Berwyn, PA. She also taught English as a Second Language during her tenure there. Brenda had a passion for music and was a devoted member of both the choir and congregation at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Wayne, PA.
Brenda was the happiest outdoors and enjoyed hiking, mountain biking and cross-country skiing. She loved gazing at the sea and would spend hours sitting on the rocks on the coast of Bar Harbor, ME. She also was passionate about her garden and tended her vegetables and flowers from morning to night all summer long. The very best tomatoes came from Brenda's garden.
Brenda was preceded in death by her loving husband and her fluffy white cat, Honeychild. She is survived by her children Scott (Monica) and Heidi; and grandchildren, Brandon, Sophie, Keegan, Rowen, who knew her as BeeBee. Brenda will be interred in a private service at Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge, PA. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Parks Service www.nps.gov. Stuard FH - Ardmore
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 20 to May 22, 2020