Brett Newton Alexander
Hattiesburg, MS - Brett Newton Alexander, 62, of Hattiesburg, MS, formerly of Derby, died at his home November 21, 2019.
Brett graduated from Poplarville High School in 1975 and received his BS from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1979. He later joined the Hattiesburg Police Department, where he climbed to the rank of Captain before retiring and was owner of ASI Investigations.
Brett is preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Powell Alexander and his parents, Oree and Betty Alexander.
He is survived by his son, Austin Alexander (Carley) of Poplarville, MS; his daughter, Sarah Alexander of Hattiesburg, MS; six grandchildren, Addison, Dossett, Anna Massey, Asher, Ace, and Deus, his brother, Wayne Alexander (Mary) of Poplarville, MS and his sister Margaret Ladner of Poplarvile, MS. Services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Monday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Dixie Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Brett's honor to the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association (MLEOA), P.O. Box 534, Southaven, MS 38671.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019