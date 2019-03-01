|
|
Brinson Wayne (Brent) Burkhalter
Sumrall, MS - "It is well with those who deal generously and lend, who conduct their affairs with justice. For the righteous will never be moved; they will be remembered forever."
Psalm 112:5-6
Brinson (Brent) Wayne Burkhalter was a man of quiet strength, dignity, and faith. He was not one for idle talk, and when he spoke, we listened closely because there was meaning and wisdom in his words. Brent was reared from a young age to work hard, and as a builder and a farmer, he gave his best because he understood a man's work to be a reflection of his character. Through the joys, sorrows, and journeys of fifty-nine years of marriage, he was devoted to his wife, Carol. They were truly life partners from their teenage years, onward. The two of them worked side-by-side in the fields; loved and guided five children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; worshiped together in their church pew; helped those who were in need.
Brent always enjoyed being around his family and friends whether it was working, eating, or just laughing together. Even as he lay very weak during his final months, his face would glow, and his spirits would be lifted when a familiar visitor—from the oldest acquaintance, to one of his great-grandchildren, took the time to stand by his bed and speak.
A beautiful part of Brent's life was how generously he gave to others. The fruits of his hours of labor in the hot sun on a tractor, standing high on the scaffolding laying brick, or managing his cattle and poultry farm, included offering employment, land, and even his home to families without a place to go, purchasing property for his church, paying for the medical expenses of the sick, providing for college classes, home and automobile repairs, and on and on. It is difficult to know all that he shared with others because he never personally spoke of his giving. We often learned about it over time through the stories of others who publicly expressed their gratitude.
Above all, Brent would want the honor and recognition for anything good in his life to be offered to Jesus, who saved him in August of 1979. He would want us all to know that Christ changed him into a new person and led him to a church of sincere Believers who embraced him as "Brother Brent" over the next forty years.
Thank-you from all of us who called you husband, dad, papa, brother, and friend. You were a steady, consistent rock; one of the great men of our lives upon whose shoulders we stand. We were all better for having known you. Enjoy your rest in the presence of God, and the happy reunion with those precious saints who await you. We will always remember you, and when soon we too pass from time into eternity, we'll be listening for your cheerful voice and awaiting your outstretched arms.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Burkhalter Lott of Sumrall.
Brent was survived by his wife, Carol Ramsey Burkhalter of Sumrall; brother, James (Jinxs) Burkhalter of Sumrall; sister, Billy Jean Burkhalter Gleason of Dallas, Texas; sons, Darrin (Buddy) Burkhalter and Shawn Burkhalter of Sumrall; daughters, Angela Burkhalter and Robin Burkhalter of Prentiss; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday at Bellevue Church of God.
Interment will be in Burkhalter Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 PM Sunday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 1, 2019