Bruce Bryant Dow
- - Services for Bruce Bryant Dow, of Brookhaven are 3:00 pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Nola Baptist Church with visitation from 1:30 pm until time of service and burial at Nola Baptist Church Cemetery, 183 Sontag Nola Road Sontag, MS
39665
Bruce Bryant Dow, 64, went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1955.
Preceding him in death are his father, Shelton Dow, Jr.
He worked as a carpenter; and was a member of Nola Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, June Dow of Baton Rouge; sons, Shane Dow, Jeffrey Dow and Johnny Dow; sister, Lisa Posey; 9 grandchildren, Tarra, Julie, Wyatt, Abbi, Allie, Ian, Maddie, Barrett and Bryson.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 15, 2019