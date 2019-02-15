Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Nola Baptist Church
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Nola Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Dow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Bryant Dow


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce Bryant Dow Obituary
Bruce Bryant Dow

- - Services for Bruce Bryant Dow, of Brookhaven are 3:00 pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Nola Baptist Church with visitation from 1:30 pm until time of service and burial at Nola Baptist Church Cemetery, 183 Sontag Nola Road Sontag, MS

39665

Bruce Bryant Dow, 64, went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1955.

Preceding him in death are his father, Shelton Dow, Jr.

He worked as a carpenter; and was a member of Nola Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, June Dow of Baton Rouge; sons, Shane Dow, Jeffrey Dow and Johnny Dow; sister, Lisa Posey; 9 grandchildren, Tarra, Julie, Wyatt, Abbi, Allie, Ian, Maddie, Barrett and Bryson.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.