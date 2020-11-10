Bruce Simmerman
Hattiesburg - Bruce Simmerman, 73, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Birmingham, Alabama, with family by his side. Visitation will be Saturday, November 14 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hattiesburg from 9:30-10:30 a.m. immediately followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery will follow the Mass.
Bruce was raised in Tunica, Mississippi, and graduated from the University of Mississippi. After serving his country in the Army, he married Libby Alsobrook of Portageville, Missouri. They made their home in Hattiesburg where they raised their family. Bruce worked for McKesson Corporation in pharmaceutical sales for 44 years retiring in 2015. He loved his customers and they returned the sentiment saying he wasn't their sales rep, he was their friend.
Bruce was happiest at Lake Norfork in Mountain Home, Arkansas spending time with his children, grandchildren, extended family and friends to whom he was completely devoted in time, energy and love. "Pops" had many talents, which he generously shared with others, that will be cherished forever.
He was preceded in death by his parents E. Crenshaw and Christine, and his brother Marvin.
Bruce is survived by Libby Simmerman of Hattiesburg; children Laura (Chris) Walters of Jackson, Mississippi, Casey (Lauren) Simmerman of Birmingham, Alabama, Brook (Chad) Oubre of Birmingham, Alabama, and Leah Simmerman of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and grandchildren Madeline and Colin Simmerman, and Luke, Stella and John Thomas Oubre.
In remembrance of Bruce's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to The St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy svdprx.org
, P.O.Box 1228, Biloxi, MS 39533 or a charity of your choice
.