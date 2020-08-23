Bryant Elsworth OverstreetHumboldt, TN - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Bryant Elsworth Overstreet of Humboldt, TN on August 19, 2020 at the age of 48. Bryant was born on November 12, 1971 in Hattiesburg, MS and made Tennessee his second home with his wife.Bryant will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Krishana Overstreet; daughter, Hannah Overstreet; parents, Betty Daley and Wiley Overstreet; sisters, Pamela Pittman (Dewayne), Paula Speights (Doug); niece Katherine; nephews Michael and Lance and many other family and friends.Bryant left a mark on all those that knew him and knew of him. His standard of love and friendship will go unmatched. We hope to continue his legacy that love, friendship, and community can mend all kinds of ills.Bryant's wishes were to be cremated and a private family service will take place later this year.Memorial donations may be made to any of the following agencies:Sarcoma Foundation of AmericaPhone: 301-253-8687 x 2Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic ViolencePhone: 1-800-898-3234 or 601-981-9196Wo/Men's Resource and Rape Assistance ProgramPhone: 731-668-0411National Suicide Prevention Lifeline