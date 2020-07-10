Bryon Colman Smith, Phd.Hattiesburg, MS - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Fabian Catholic Church for Bryon Colman Smith, Phd, 96, of Hattiesburg, MS.He passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence.Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park Columbia, SC.Dr. Smith was born on April 14, 1924 to the late Dr. Ben H. and Marie Colman Smith in Crawfordsville, IN. He graduated from Wiley High School in Terre Haute, IN in 1942, attended Indiana University in Bloomington, IN 1942-1943, graduated from Indiana State Teachers College in Terre Haute, IN in 1948 with a Bachelor of Science degree, graduated in 1952 with a Masters of Arts degree from DePauw University in Greencastle, IN and received his Doctorate from the University of Georgia IN 1958. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He retired as a college professor from the University of Southern Mississippi.Dr. Smith served in the United States Navy and the United States Air Force. He was a World War II Veteran with the Navy and received the WWII Victory Medal and the American Area Campaign Medal.He was a lifetime member of the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons in Indianapolis IN. He loved Civil War History and Biblical History and was a lifelong collector of memorabilia. He loved all animals, and adopted strays, but especially loved Standard Poodles.He is survived by his wife, Ruth Kent of Hattiesburg, MS and a step-son, Chris Hagler of Petal, MS.Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Tuesday at St. Fabian Church.