Buford Giles Loftin
Columbia - Funeral services were held at 12:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Bunker Hill Baptist Church in Columbia for Buford Giles Loftin, Sr., 78 of Columbia, who passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Asbury Hospice House. Interment was at Society Hill Cemetery. Bro. Randy Gardner officiated. Visitation was held from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Bunker Hill Baptist Church.
B.G. graduated from Prentiss High School in 1959 and received his barber's license from Jackson Barber College in 1960. He was married to the late Peggy Shivers in 1960 until her death in 2003. He married Janice Polk Shivers in 2004.
B.G. was a devoted husband and father, prioritizing his family above all else throughout his life. He was a youth baseball coach and spent over 40 years officiating high school football. He was a devoted Southern Miss fan, spending 44 years watching football games from the sidelines as a member of the chain crew. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, storyteller, a faithful Christian, and an ordained Deacon in the Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by Giles Loftin (Father), Galaverne Dyess (Mother), Peggy Shivers Loftin (Wife), Lucy Hamilton (Sister).
Survivors include Janice Loftin (Wife), Chip (Cathy) Loftin (Son), Chris (Dana) Loftin (Son), Jamey Shivers (Step-Son) Veronica (Eddie) Breakfield (Step-Daughter). Morgan (Dagan) Breakfield (Grandchild), Mary Claire (Nathan) Skipper (Grandchild), Jack Loftin (Grandchild), Nick Loftin (Grandchild), Abigail Loftin (Grandchild), Ashley Loftin (Grandchild), Mary Ryan Skipper (Great-grandchild).
Pallbearers will be Bill Powell, James Robbins, Justin McKenzie, Tim Buckley, Sterling Ostheimer, Keith Stuckey,
Honorary pallbearers will be Janette Nolan, Fred Herrod, Rick Herrington and Berkley Hall.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 9, 2019