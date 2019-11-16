Resources
C. Larry Hamilton


1939 - 2019
C. Larry Hamilton Obituary
C. Larry Hamilton

Hattiesburg - C. Larry Hamilton, 79, of Hattiesburg, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church of Oak Grove, MS with interment in Highland Cemetery to follow.

Larry was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and had retired from Cooper Power Systems after forty-one years of service. He was a lifetime member of Masonic Lodge H368 F & AM of Ohio. Larry is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-three years, Sandy Hamilton; a daughter, Valerie Hearn; parents, Chester and Maudie Hamilton; and two sisters, Eleanor Bonner and Sharon Crawford.

He is survived by his son, Tim (Candice) Hamilton of Purvis; two sisters, Jean Mauk of Elyria OH, Wanda Baker of East Fultonham; two grandchildren, Jessica (Caden) Davis of Hattiesburg, Jacob (Tori) Hamilton of Purvis; five great-grandchildren, Matthew Bynum, Katie Lynn Bynum, Maddox Davis, Bryson Hamilton, Gracie Lou Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Larry will be from 11:30 until service time on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Calvary Baptist Church of Oak Grove, MS.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
