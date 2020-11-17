1/1
Captain Peter Jeffrey Edwards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Captain's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Captain Peter Jeffrey Edwards

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Captain Peter Jeffrey Edwards, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 79.

Peter was born March 29, 1941, in Summit, NJ. At age 20, he married Kathleen Chisholm and they were married for 59 years and had three children.

Peter proudly served as a Captain in the United States Army. He was a proud military combat infantry officer of the 1st Infantry Division, Big Red 1, and a Black Lion. He served in Vietnam and was a two time Purple Heart recipient. He also received two Bronze Stars with oak clusters with a "V" for valor. After retiring from the military, he worked for New Jersey Bell.

Peter and Kathleen retired in Hattiesburg where he enjoyed running, playing soccer and racquetball, working on his antique cars, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Captain John Alexander Edwards; his grandson, John Alexander Edwards, II; and his infant daughter.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Edwards; their children, Michael Edwards and Heather Murphy (Paul); his grandchildren, Jessica Rose (Robert), Patricia Donahue (Tyler), Maria Burbridge, Grace, Hunter, Skye, Patrick and Tashara, Ariel, Madison and Ian, Seamus, Liam and Harper Edwards; and his great grandchildren, Lilliana and Giuliana Rose, Piper and Harrison Donahue, and Crew Edwards.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riemann Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved