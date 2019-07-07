|
|
Carl Orr, Jr.
Petal - Carl Orr, Jr., 62, of Petal, passed away on July 4, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Highland Cemetery to follow.
Carl was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was an active member of the Moose Lodge and enjoyed fishing. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Orr, Sr. and his brother, Gaylin Orr.
He is survived by his wife, Renee Hollingsworth Orr of Petal; two daughters, Carla (Jonathan) Cascio of Brandon, Vanessa (Chad) Yawn of Petal; mother, Mrs. Carl Orr, Sr. of Petal; two sisters, Susan (Fred) Renot of Wiggins, Cindy (Harry) Hooks of Petal; four grandchildren, Jonah Cascio, Mollie Cascio, Landon Yawn and Haleigh Yawn.
Visitation for Carl will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 7, 2019