Carl Smith "Butch" Ellis

Carl Smith "Butch" Ellis Obituary
Carl Smith "Butch" Ellis

Hattiesburg, MS - Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at New Augusta Cemetery for Carl Smith "Butch" Ellis, 77, of Hattiesburg, MS.

He died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Ellis was a retired photographer and a member of the Methodist faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ariel Wall Ell and Alma Grace Adams Ellis; three brothers, Dan Ellis, Charles Ellis and Calvin Ellis

He is survived by his spouse, Debbie Welch of Hattiesburg, MS; two sons, Lea Ellis (Marci) of Iron Mountain, MI and Andrew Ellis of Lyncghburg, VA; three daughters, Kellye Winfield (Kenny) of Lynchburg, VA, Dana Casper of Hattiesburg, MS, and Angela Dennis (Andy) of FL; two sisters, Grace Farlow (Harold) of New Augusta, MS and Vandy Dickinson of New Augusta, MS; one brother, A.W. Ellis (Shirley) of FL; fifteen grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Homes of Hope for Children Hattiesburg, MS.

Visitation will be held at 9:45 AM Wednesday at New Augusta Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
