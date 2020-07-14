Carmen Delk SimmonsHattiesburg, MS - Carmen Delk Simmons was welcomed into the arms of the Lord July 12, 2020 at the age of 98. Born April 28, 1922, in Jones County, MS, she was one of nine children. Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, Buford E. and Ella Morgan Delk, her husband Robert Floyd Simmons, her brothers Randolph Delk, Elton Delk, Howard Delk, and sisters Bonnie Lee Ridgdell Lyons, Frances Rosenbarger, Venetia McBeth Finch, and Sarah Merle Easterling. She is survived by her sister Nell Cox, daughter Emily Simmons Mooney, son Robert Delk Simmons (wife Mary Bess), grandchildren Dina Mooney Boucher, Leighanne Simmons Weeks, Austin Randolph Simmons, and great grandchildren Mathew Simmons Boucher, William Walker Weeks, and Mary Lassen Weeks.Her work career included twenty five years as the manager of the bookstore and post office at William Carey College (University) where she befriended many homesick students. Often on weekends many such students could be found at her home enjoying her great home-cooked meals for which she was widely known. A highlight of her WCC career was being elected President of the Mississippi Association of College Stores. Her love for WCC continued throughout her retirement.Carmen was a dedicated family leader as the matriarch of the Delk/Simmons family, organizing and overseeing annual family reunions for decades. Many of these large gatherings were held at her home.Her faith in her Lord was strong throughout her life having been a member of Main Street Baptist Church for over seventy five years. In more recent years, because of her longevity, Carmen was called upon to provide historical information on earlier church activities and relationships.She will be sorely missed by countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and all that had the good fortune to know her. Funeral arrangements are being provided by her friends at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home on Thursday with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 and services immediately following at 10:30. Interment will then follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to William Carey University or Main Street Baptist Church.