Carmen Lorraine Davis
Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 11:30 AM Friday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel for Mrs. Carmen Lorraine Davis, 68, of Hattiesburg, MS.
She died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.
Interment will be in Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Davis retired from Pine Belt Regional Solid Waste Authority. She was an avid antique dealer/collector and member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Don Davis of Hattiesburg, MS; two sons, Clifton Allen Davis and Vincent Gene Davis both of Hattiesburg, MS; one sister, Sherry M. Scott of Wiggins, MS; two brothers, Leonard Taylor Mills of Hattiesburg, MS and James Jay Mills of Collins, MS and four grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Friday at Hulett-Winstead Sumrall Chapel.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 29, 2019