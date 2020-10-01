Carmen "Runt" MooreHattiesburg - Carmen "Runt" Moore, 92, of Hattiesburg, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be at Highland Cemetery Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 4 p.m. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 3:30 p.m.Mrs. Moore was of the Baptist faith and was a retired nurse and caregiver.She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy P. Moore; one daughter, Janet England; her father, Rev. Quincey C. Barrett; her mother, Stella Mae Graham Barrett; one sister, Doris Brown; and one brother-in-law, Joe Moore.She is survived by two daughters, Patricia McCrory (Reggie) of North Carolina and Kim Settle (Joseph) of Florida; four grandchildren, Tiffany Augustin, Michelle Ware, Jake Settle, and Justin Settle; seven great grandchildren, Adam Pope, Ryan Pope, Megan Lewis, Casey Settle, Stacey Settle, Jacob Settle, Jr., Kimberlynn Settle; four great-great grandchildren, Stella Pope, Varian Pope, Finch Lewis, and Nash Lewis; two sisters, Ruth Phelps of Hattiesburg and Betty Rainey (B.R.) of Petal; one sister-in-law, Anne Moore; one brother-in-law, Harry Moore (Martha) of Sumrall; and beloved family friend Robbin Meadows.