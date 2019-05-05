Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
Highland Cemetery
Hattiesburg - Carol Ann Spiers, 70, of Hattiesburg died May 2, 2019. Graveside service will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Highland Cemetery. Mrs. Spiers was preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Spiers; her daughter, Linda Carol Culpepper; her mother, Thelma Crosby and her sister, Linda Joyce Corley. She is survived by her granddaughter, Andrea Nicole "Nikki" (Josh) Bowman; four great-grandchildren, Cenan Scott Westmoreland, Charles Patrick Culpepper, Alexa Natalee Carol Westmoreland and Annalee Elizabeth Bowman and two nieces, Vickie (Craig) Jones and Thelma (Stacy) Rowell.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 5, 2019
