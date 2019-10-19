|
|
Carol Cole Draughn
Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg for Mrs. Carol Cole Draughn, 76, of Hattiesburg, MS, formerly of Columbia, MS, who passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Interment will be in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Draughn was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Evelyn Cole and a brother Steve Cole.
Mrs. Draughn retired from Pine Belt Mental Health of Hattiesburg and was a member of the baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband, of 45 years, Bobby Joe Draughn; three sisters; Cathy Warren (Larry), Claudia Cole and Cynthia Busby, (Jim). Two brothers, Frank Cole and John Cole (Amy), plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019