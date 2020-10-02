Carolyn "Ginger" Garrette LongValrico, FL - LONG, Carolyn "Ginger" (Garrette), 80, passed away Tuesday, September 30, 2020 at her home in Valrico, FL. Ginger was the only child of Arthur Fox and Sarah Velma (Brinson) Garrette of Hattiesburg, MS. She was educated in Hattiesburg public schools graduating from Hattiesburg High School and Mississippi Southern College (USM) with a BS degree. On August 11, 1962, she married John A. "Buster" Long, her junior high school sweetheart. They were partners in life throughout their 58-year marriage; one couldn't live without the other.She is predeceased by her parents. Ginger is survived by her husband, Buster, of Valrico, FL; son, John A. "Buster, Jr." Long and wife, Jennie, of Santa Cruz, CA and their children, Chloe and JT; daughter, Lisa Ann Long Whitney and husband, Mark, of Chesapeake, VA and their children, John and Austin; son, Douglas Fox Long, and wife, Emily, of Austin, TX and their children, Lilli and Dylan; and lifelong friend Sue Dreyfus Ordon Schmerken of Pensacola, FL.Ginger enjoyed teaching junior and high school English. She was the President and General Manager of the Maison Chartres Hotel in the French Quarter, New Orleans, LA. Also, she taught technical college students Hotel Hospitality Management. She was associated with numerous organizations including Alafia River Chapter of National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Brandon, FL; St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Brandon, FL; Phi Epsilon Chapter of Delta Delta Delta Sorority in Hattiesburg, MS; and previous member of Court Street United Methodist Church, Hattiesburg, MS.Ginger and Buster loved living in Germany for almost three years and traveling throughout the European countries. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid reader, loved her plants, and was a great cook. If you were fortunate enough to enjoy her Sunday Dinner, you never forgot it. She was truly a model for how to parent a family and will not be forgotten by anyone who met her.Graveside services will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Highland Cemetery, Hattiesburg, MS officiated by Reverend Jesse Long. In lieu of flowers, plant some for Ginger.