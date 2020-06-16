Carolyn Goff
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Goff

Hattiesburg - Carolyn Goff, 82, of Hattiesburg, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. The service will be live streamed on Moore Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will be in Carterville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Goff was born in Jasper County, MS on May 4, 1938 and was raised in the Carterville Community. She was a member of Beacon Baptist Church. She retired from Big Yank Reliance. Her hobbies were crocheting, reading and word search puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Velma Harper and two brothers, J.B. Harper and James Lamar Harper.

She is survived by her husband, James Curtis Goff; one daughter, Deborah Stidam (Robert); two sons, James Aaron Goff (Donna) and Curtis Arlen Goff (Brenda); two sisters, Louise Brock and Evelyn Frank; three granddaughters; two grandsons; and eight great grandchildren.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved