Carolyn GoffHattiesburg - Carolyn Goff, 82, of Hattiesburg, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. The service will be live streamed on Moore Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will be in Carterville Baptist Church Cemetery.Mrs. Goff was born in Jasper County, MS on May 4, 1938 and was raised in the Carterville Community. She was a member of Beacon Baptist Church. She retired from Big Yank Reliance. Her hobbies were crocheting, reading and word search puzzles.She was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Velma Harper and two brothers, J.B. Harper and James Lamar Harper.She is survived by her husband, James Curtis Goff; one daughter, Deborah Stidam (Robert); two sons, James Aaron Goff (Donna) and Curtis Arlen Goff (Brenda); two sisters, Louise Brock and Evelyn Frank; three granddaughters; two grandsons; and eight great grandchildren.