Century Funeral Home
622 New Orleans St
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Hattiesburg - Carolyn Inez Uzomah was born on June 10, 1943, in Hattiesburg, Ms. to Rev. Herbert L. Powell and Ozie L. Powell.

She was an exceptional student graduating from Rowan High School in 1961, a year early. She went to Clark-Atlanta University, where she met and married Dr. Ralph Uzomah. They loved to travel and went throughout Europe and Africa. Wherever she went, she left an impression of the love of Christ behind.

Carolyn continued her education, completing her bachelor's degree in Biology and Master's Degree from the Monterey Institute of Foreign Studies.

Carolyn was a dedicated teacher, impacting the lives of many children during her 30 year career as a primary and secondary school educator.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph and her son Paul. Survived by two sons Xavier, daughter-in-law Stephanie and Alfred, daughter-in-law Marcie.

Her grandchildren include CJ Uzomah, Davontay, Imani, and Elayjah.

Carolyn Uzomah passed away in peace on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 75.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed by many.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 1, 2019
